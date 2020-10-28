Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBNXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

