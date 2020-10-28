Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The business had revenue of C$318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.40 million.

Shares of GIL opened at C$28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$39.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -27.43.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,117,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,640. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.19 per share, with a total value of C$679,752.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,616,641.78.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

