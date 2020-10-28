Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

