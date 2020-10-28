GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.26. 641,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,562,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoHealth stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

