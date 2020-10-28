Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $26.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.48. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $7,189,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 314.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 271,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

