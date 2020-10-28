Graco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,507 shares of company stock worth $20,220,455. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

