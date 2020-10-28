Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.