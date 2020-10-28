Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (GWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock opened at C$27.35 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

GWO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.05.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

