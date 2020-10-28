GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 12.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) dropped 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 5,411,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,352,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $851.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.95 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

