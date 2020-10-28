GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.65. 539,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 496,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

GTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GTT Communications by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,905 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

