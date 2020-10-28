GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.65. 539,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 496,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
GTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.