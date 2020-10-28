Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.12 ($9.55) and last traded at €8.05 ($9.47), with a volume of 144845 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.17 ($9.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAB shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.46. The stock has a market cap of $634.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

