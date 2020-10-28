Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

