Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

