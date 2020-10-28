Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on November 16th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

HAS stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

