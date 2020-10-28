Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 3,950,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,268,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 321,437 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 121.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 313,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 42.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,639,000 after purchasing an additional 254,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

