Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hasbro by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hasbro by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Hasbro by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hasbro by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

