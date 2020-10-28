HashBX One Day Volume Tops $1,568.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $834,993.64 and $1,568.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

