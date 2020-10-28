HC Wainwright Lowers Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $75.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIE. Wedbush decreased their target price on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of VIE opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 1,820,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 468.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 91,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

