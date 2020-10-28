Head-To-Head Survey: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) versus Revolution Medicines (NYSE:RVMD)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -5,770.41% -42.76% -33.45% Revolution Medicines N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 592.52 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 43.37 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 151.20%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.90%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.