HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Down 77.5% in October

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 94.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

