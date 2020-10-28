Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.22

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

