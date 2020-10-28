Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Reaches $177.19 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $177.19 million and $24.00 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,887,208 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

