Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $458.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

