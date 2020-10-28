Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. 2,230,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,176,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $379.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

