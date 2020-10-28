HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Reaches $96,466.69

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $96,466.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, IDEX, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

