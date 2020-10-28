Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexindai alerts:

Hexindai stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Hexindai has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.