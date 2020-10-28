HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 3.6%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 3,845,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,917,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

HighPoint Resources’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

