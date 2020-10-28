HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $501.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.05.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

