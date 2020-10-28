Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

