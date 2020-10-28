Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 6.4%

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 983,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,211,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

