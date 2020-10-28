HSBC Upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to “Buy”

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPXXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $2.49 on Monday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51.

