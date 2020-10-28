Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUBG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

