Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.05. 586,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 181,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

