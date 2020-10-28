ICON Public Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

ICLR opened at $187.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93,821.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $21,592,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $10,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

