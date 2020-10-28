Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -27.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

