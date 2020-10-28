Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -648.50 and a beta of 1.75. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

