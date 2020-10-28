Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

