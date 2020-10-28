Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
