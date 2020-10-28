India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 8.8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,046,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,620,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

