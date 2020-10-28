India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) & Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Head-To-Head Contrast

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Orbital Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.84 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 0.95 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.55

Orbital Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Volatility & Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for India Globalization Capital and Orbital Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

