Indl Alliance S Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Indl Alliance S issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,720,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

