Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$77,688.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,814,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,777,288.06.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total transaction of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total transaction of C$76,155.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

Shares of REAL opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.99. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

