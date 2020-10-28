Integer (ITGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.24. Integer has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

