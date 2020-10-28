Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,551.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

