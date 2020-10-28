Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

