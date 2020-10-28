Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

