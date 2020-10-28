Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.