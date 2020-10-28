Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

