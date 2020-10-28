Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $1,177,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.