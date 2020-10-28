Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

