Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

